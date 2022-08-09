Forse potremmo definirla l’ultima grande cazzata di Biden o meglio dei burattinai che tirano i suoi fili: la perquisizione a mano armata della casa di Donald trump in Florida a Mar-A-Lago, alla ricerca ufficialmente di documenti non restituiti dopo l’addio alla Casa Bianca, mostra in maniera chiarissima la filigrana di un potere divenuto regime: secondo lo stesso New York Times che è l’house organ dello status quo, la restituzione dei documenti avrebbe potuto essere richiesta in altro modo, evitando la sceneggiata dell’assalto con mitragliatori spianati degli agenti dell’Fbi. Secondo quanto si mormora quello che si cerca è probabilmente qualche pezza d’appoggio per le vicende del presunto assalto al Campidoglio che da un punto di vista giudiziario comincia seriamente a traballare e anzi a mostrare in trasparenza le fattezze di una trappola accuratamente preparata, ma insomma qualsiasi cosa o pretesto possa impedire a Trump di ripresentarsi alla prossime elezioni. Questi metodi spettacolari tentano di sbattere il mostro in prima pagina, comunque vada la perquisizione: anche se non si trova nulla ( sempre che qualcosa non la mettano gli stessi assalitori) rimane appiccicata un’aura negativa. Però il troppo stroppia e l’esagerazione mostra fin troppo chiaramente che si tratta della mossa disperata di una governance in grandissima difficoltà sia all’estero che dentro i confini, un regime che annaspa e che vede salire sempre di più nei sondaggi l’ ex presidente, mentre l’attuale precipita settimana dopo settimana. Non si tratta solo della politica, ma di un intero mondo di interessi speculativi che è riuscito da parecchi anni ad imporre la propria agenda, ma che ora , dopo essere uscito alla scoperto si sente troppo fragile per sopravvivere a una presidenza in qualche modo estranea, sebbene sempre dentro le logiche dell’impero e del capitalismo.

Adesso però è evidente che la perquisizione armata, del tutto spropositata e inutile nella sua dimensione militare, si sta rivelando un gravissimo errore di comunicazione perché denuncia una forzatura e una volontà di demonizzazione che pur essendo fallita per due volte, ritorna in continuazione come se non esistesse un modo politico per battere Trump. ma ci si dovesse affidare ad inchieste che fino ad ora si sono rivelate farlocche e messe in piedi ad arte. Infatti un’ondata di proteste, di incredulità e di sconcerto ha attraversato il Paese dopo la notizia dell’assalto alla casa di Trump. Il fatto è che dopo i giganteschi brogli elettorali del 2020 la realtà ora esige la sua vendetta e Trump da arcinemico dei democratici è diventato anche il fulcro della politica del Paese. Per esempio Ted Cruz e lo stesso Ron DeSantis hanno fatto sapere che si candideranno solo se Trump non scenderà direttamente in campo: “Tutti aspetteranno e vedranno cosa decide Donald Trump e prenderanno decisioni a seconda di cosa farà” ha detto Cruz la settimana scorsa. Ed è perfettamente logico che sia così perché secondo i risultati di un sondaggio del CPAC annunciato sabato, Trump vincerebbe le primarie repubblicane con il 69% dei voti, seguito dal governatore della Florida DeSantis con il 24%. e molto da lontano da Cruz con il 2%. D’altronde l’ex presidente non dice nulla riguardo a una sua possibile ricandidatura: non la esclude, ma nemmeno la conferma, lascia tutto nel vago ben sapendo che questo fa di lui l’ago della bilancia

Insomma ogni cosa sembra girare attorno a Trump e questo è davvero sconcertante per un America che accorre ai comizi di un mediocre presidente estromesso con i brogli e che al contrario snobba totalmente l’inquilino della Casa Bianca che avrebbe massicciamente votato, il quale appare sovrastato da un evidente marasma senile. E’ in un certo senso il ritratto dell’impero che si agita nel tentativo di rimanere tale e che ha vissuto troppo a lungo della rendita del potere planetario per poter vincere senza barare.

